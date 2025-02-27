Museum of All Things
A downloadable game for Windows, macOS, and Linux
Visit the Museum of All Things, a nearly-infinite virtual museum generated from Wikipedia!
You can find exhibits on millions of topics, from the Architecture of Liverpool to Zoroastrianism. Search for the topic you want to learn about, or just wander from topic to topic as your curiosity dictates!
If you have an OpenXR-compatible headset, you can also visit the MoAT in VR! (Currently, the Oculus Quest is not supported)
How does it work?
The breadth of the museum is made possible by downloading text and images from Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons. Every exhibit in the museum corresponds to a Wikipedia article. The walls of the exhibit are covered in images and text from the article, and hallways lead out to other exhibits based on the article's links.
The museum is greatly inspired by educational videos that I watched as a kid, and the liminal spaces produced by early CGI. I want to recapture the promise that the internet can be a place of endless learning and exploration. I hope you enjoy your time exploring the Museum of All Things!
Visit the Museum of All Things homepage to learn more about the project and find me on social media!
Audio for the Museum of All Things was created by Willow Wolf from Neomoon. Check out her website if you're looking for game audio services!
|Updated
|8 days ago
|Published
|11 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux
|Rating
|Author
|Maya Claire
|Genre
|Educational
|Made with
|Blender, Godot, GIMP
|Tags
|Atmospheric, Experimental, Exploration, Godot, Liminal space, Procedural Generation, Walking simulator
|Code license
|MIT License
Download
Install instructions
The OSX version of the game will currently require you to make an exception in your security settings in order to run it, as I am not a member of the Apple developer program.
Only use the OpenXR version of the game if you have an OpenXR-compatible headset and OpenXR runtime installed. To run the game without VR, download the release corresponding to your platform that does not have OpenXR in the filename.
Controls
- Movement: WASD, Controller left stick
- Camera: Mouse, Controller right stick
- Jump: Spacebar, Controller A (Nintendo B)
- Crouch: Ctrl, Controller right bumper
- Sprint: Shift, Controller right trigger
- Interact: E, Controller Y (Nintendo X)
- Menu: Escape, Controller Menu (Nintendo Start)
VR Controls
- Movement: Hold left trigger and aim to teleport (Direct movement is also available through controls menu)
- Rotate camera: Right controller stick left/right
- Menu: Right controller B
- Interact: Point left controller and use left trigger to interact with menus
Development log
- v1.0.18 days ago
Comments
Not working on my computer (Linux version). Starts, then coredumps after several seconds, never goes past the title screen.
looks awsome but godot keeps on killing itself each time i open the gam
What a wonderful work! The atmosphere of the building is quiet and calming, which is really nice.
And I heard that there are plans for multiple languages in the future, so I am really looking forward to it. meow~!😸
For some reason the Microsoft Antivirus it finds it as a virus (danger alert before opening)
This is really cool. I've looked through the menus but didn't see the option. Is there any way to invert the Y axis when playing with a controller?
This is really great ! Thank you for making this experience !!
Works well on SteamDeck (I used the Linux version)
i really love this!
Unfortunately it just closes upon starting the game for my 2013 laptop.
Can you try upgrading your graphics drivers? This game does use modern graphics APIs that might not be available on an older system. There is some work on getting it to work with compatibility renderer though.
fantastique.
right click zoom, configurable fov amount would be interesting
both normal fov and the zoomed fov.
So, having wandered from Persepolis to Rome, to milititary dictatorships to and the Cyprus problem, I managed to wend my way back and backtrack enough to like.... break the game?
I backtracked through enough doors, and then 5 or so layers back the door I tried to enter just froze for a bit, and then it opened into NOTHINGNESS, and I feel through the nothingness, past many exhibits and eventually slammed back into the floor of the Lobby.
And..... none of this is a bug report, because it was AWESOME, and it feels great to glitch the museum and hack the matrix (and the Matrix can be found between the odyssey and the Beatles, and - )
And this is great. Thank you so much for making it.
would it be possible in the future to change language ?
Yes the developer mention it ...
This was really cool! I see it looks like the project is open source, would you mind us attempting to make some mods for it?
go for it! I'd love to see whatever mods you or anyone want to make! :)
btw to address a few of your comments in the video
- I think flashlight and zoom would be good ideas!
- there is no preference for cached articles; the way that hallways are created is by reading the complete list of links in the article and shuffling them. because the context of the links are not included they can definitely seem pretty random but it only will point you to exhibits linked from the current page!
Such a beautiful idea, thank you for developing this !
Amazing!
god this would be such a nightmare to walk through in real life. I love it
idk how likely it is but I think it'd be sick if some article categories could sometimes trigger theme changes, like sea life makes the place more water-y or something like that. but that's a lot of work and this project is already REALLY cool as-is. still, if you wanna make it even better, there's an idea for ya
found out about this from a rock paper shotgun article and "proc gen liminal space wikipedia" is a really cool concept! got a few suggestions in mind:
1. adding a small light source on the signs for the hallways to other exhibits so i can still read them with ambient light set to 0
2. something in the pause menu that shows your current history/trail (lobby -> exhibit 1 -> exhibit 2 -> ... -> current exhibit)
3. deadzone slider for movement/camera axis(my view kept drifting to the side when using a controller)
edit: found the github page and mirrored these there
Hey, this is wonderful, but can you please add a settings option for movement keys, and/or use arrows as secondary options for moving around?
QWERTY is not the only type of keyboard in the world..
the latest uploaded version uses physical keybimds so you should be able to use the equivalent of wasd on whatever keyboard layout you have! there is also a patch in the works to allow changing controls
i can't get inside the game, i played it once, and closed the game through the "X" thing on the window, help
Did the game run normally the first time that you played it? You could try deleting the game's saved data in %APPDATA%/godot/Museum of All Things and seeing if that fixes it, but I'm not sure what would cause it to stop working.
thanks for the help, i'll try i
it somehow didn't work ;(
I Loved the game, I even tried to speedrun it but I kind of encountered a gamebreaking bug that causes your screen to tilt and you to freeze when I think doors open and close.
Hi! I'm going to work on fixing this; I've seen it reported from a couple others too. Out of curiosity is there any consistency or is it at random?
I've addressed the issue on github and I'll be releasing a patched version with the fix included soon!
who needs the louvre when I can just go to the art section here.
This is brilliant! I loved absorbing ideas and looking at fun pictures in music land! :) I bet audio playback for CC could be a can of worms, but that would be so neat too! :)
Thank you for making and sharing such a wonderful thing :)
Walkipedia <3
Also wanted to add here it'd be really nice if one of the mouse buttons was bound to walk. I always found this really useful in walking heavy games like Proteus as it means you can play with one hand. A mouse sensitiyvity slider wouldalso be much appreciated, for a game like this I'd like to be able to turn 360 degrees without lifting the mouse.
Played three and a half hours without realising how much time had passed last night abd discovered so many interesting things in a way that I think will help them stick in my mind more strongly thank you so much for making this!
This is absolutely fantastic! I wish there were some more tweakable controls especially for controller support, also maybe more cosmetic differences in the rooms. Other than that this is absolutely amazing and I could spend hours and hours just walking around, lookin' at stuff!
Frankly wonderful little (or big) experience... You've created something special here!
i really like this game, it feels really exciting to explore. i really wish there was a zoom button to see some details in a bit jagged text on some angles as well as anti-aliasing to eliminate said hard edges - really hope to see more!
player movement doesn’t seem interpolated, so it feels stuttery at higher framerates. amazing app though, i love it
This is so good! Might be my new favorite way to learn random Wikipedia facts. Could you please add a 'bookmarks' feature?
does anyone wanna speedrun to get to the wikipedia article for postal 2
Please add an option to reverse the mouse Y axis.
This looks so cool! I see that "currently" Quest isn't supported - might it be supported in the future? (I use Virtual Desktop, so I might also look into any OpenXR possibilities with that...)
I love it! Great work! Small feature request: add a command to align the text panels with the screen, to improve readability
Thank you all so much for your kind words! :) I'm really happy people are enjoying my project!!! :)
this is the metaverse i always wanted ! thx so much for that great experience !
Amazing idea :)
I keep getting stuck in the Philosophy room please help
have you tried asking "why" you're there?
I love this! Such a neat idea. I’d love to help contribute to Linux/Flatpak/Flathub maintenance if needed.
this is so cool!
this has got to be the best horror game i have ever played! Seriously though this is awesome